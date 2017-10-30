Okla. State Board Of Health Accept Resignation Of OSDH Commissioner

An emergency meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Health was called Monday night.

The meeting adjourned immediately into an executive session where members discussed the employment status of the Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, Terry Cline.

The Oklahoma State Board of Health moved to accept the resignation of Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, Terry Cline, Ph.D. and appointed Director and Secretary of Finance, Preston Doerflinger as Interim Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Commissioner. Doerflinger will assume his responsibilities October 31, 2017.

The resignation of Commissioner Cline comes after the Board received information about an immediate financial loss predicated by multiple years of over-expenditures and financial management. OSDH said the organization has signed an engagement letter for a special audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector's office to address the current financial situation.

The Board takes these matters very seriously and is prepared to take all steps necessary to ensure that OSDH continues its important work in the area of public health," said Board President Martha Burger.

In addition to Commissioner Cline, the Board acknowledged the resignation of Julie Cox-Kain, OSDH Senior Deputy Commissioner, effective immediately.

No other details are immediately available. However, we will stay on the story throughout the evening and let you know what happens at this meeting both on our News 9 app and on our 10 p.m. newscast.