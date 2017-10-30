Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks New Drunken Driving Law - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks New Drunken Driving Law

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has blocked a new drunken-driving law from taking effect.

An order handed down by the state's highest court Monday prevents the Impaired Driving Elimination Act from taking effect as scheduled on Wednesday and prohibits authorities from enforcing its provisions until the court rules on a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

The law creates a new program for first-time DUI offenders and abolishes the appeals process for people trying to keep their licenses after being arrested for DUI. It was approved by the Legislature earlier this year and was supported by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

But a lawsuit filed in June by four attorneys alleges the law is unconstitutional. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges it denies a person the right to due process.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.