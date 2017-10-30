Edmond North Student Injured In Wood Shop Accident

Emergency crews were called to Edmond North High School on Monday after a student was injured in a wood shop class.

A spokeswoman for the Edmond school district said the student injured a thumb and two fingers while he was using a table saw. She said the student reached for a piece of scrap wood when the accident occurred.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital.

Stay with News 9, News9.com and your News 9 app for more information as it is confirmed.