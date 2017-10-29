No. 8 Oklahoma At No. 11 Oklahoma State For Bedlam

Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday. Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards on 36 carries and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).More >>
OSU faces a back-loaded schedule in 2018.More >>
For a while, it looked like No. 10 Oklahoma and Texas Tech were going to re-create their record-breaking offensive output from last year, when each team piled up 854 yards in Oklahoma’s 66-59 victory. Each team scored touchdowns on its first three possessions Saturday, but Oklahoma’s defense made some key adjustments to back star quarterback Baker Mayfield in a 49-27 victory Saturday night.More >>
The Sooners have seven home games on their 2018 slate.More >>
Georgia moved up to No. 2 and took two first-place votes from top-ranked Alabama in a major reshuffling of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll.More >>
Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Friday night.More >>
Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-69 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season. He has now recorded a triple-double against every league opponent in his career.More >>
