Local Adult Daycare Centers & Nursing Homes In Jeopardy Of Closing

If lawmakers do not pass a budget deal, thousands of Oklahoma seniors will feel the impact. Adult daycare programs and nursing homes are in jeopardy of closing.More >>
If lawmakers do not pass a budget deal, thousands of Oklahoma seniors will feel the impact. Adult daycare programs and nursing homes are in jeopardy of closing.More >>
A woman is suing a Bartlesville police officer and his department after she says the officer shot her in the head while she was battered by her then-boyfriend.More >>
A woman is suing a Bartlesville police officer and his department after she says the officer shot her in the head while she was battered by her then-boyfriend.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.