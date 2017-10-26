Public Meeting Scheduled To Discuss I-35 Frontage Roads In Edmond

The Interstate 35 frontage roads in Edmond are under review. Changes need to be made to compensate an increase in traffic.

While taking into account right-of-way costs and environmental constraints, the following three plans are under consideration.

The first option would require tweaking the existing two-way frontage roads through the addition of turning lanes and working with some of the traffic signals.

Option two is a construction option that would require a major change with converting the frontage roads to one-way, south of 2nd Street to Memorial Road.

Option three would leave the existing frontage road configuration with no changes.

ODOT spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim said the improvements are needed to keep drivers safe and growing traffic flowing.

"There is 76,000 vehicles a day on Interstate 35 on the main line currently, and in less than 25 years, that's expected to more than double to 150,000," Shearer said.

During Thursday's meeting citizens will also be able to visit with engineers and planners--giving input on the proposed improvements.

ODOT is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edmond Community Center Auditorium.