Public Meeting Scheduled To Discuss I-35 Frontage Roads In Edmon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Public Meeting Scheduled To Discuss I-35 Frontage Roads In Edmond

Posted: Updated:
The Interstate 35 frontage roads in Edmond are under review. Changes need to be made to compensate an increase in traffic. The Interstate 35 frontage roads in Edmond are under review. Changes need to be made to compensate an increase in traffic.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Interstate 35 frontage roads in Edmond are under review. Changes need to be made to compensate an increase in traffic. 

While taking into account right-of-way costs and environmental constraints, the following three plans are under consideration. 

The first option would require tweaking the existing two-way frontage roads through the addition of turning lanes and working with some of the traffic signals.

Option two is a construction option that would require a major change with converting the frontage roads to one-way, south of 2nd Street to Memorial Road.

Option three would leave the existing frontage road configuration with no changes.

ODOT spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim said the improvements are needed to keep drivers safe and growing traffic flowing. 

"There is 76,000 vehicles a day on Interstate 35 on the main line currently, and in less than 25 years, that's expected to more than double to 150,000," Shearer said.

During Thursday's meeting citizens will also be able to visit with engineers and planners--giving input on the proposed improvements. 

ODOT is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edmond Community Center Auditorium. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.