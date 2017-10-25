Paul George Welcomes Former Team, Oladipo & Sabonis Return

Paul George goes against his old team for the first time and Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis return to OKC with the suddenly high-flying Pacers.More >>
The NBA has released its Last Two Minute Report from Sunday’s 115-113 loss to Minnesota and admitted Karl-Anthony Towns got away with an illegal screen on Paul George in the final seconds.More >>
If they gave the award for one-handed catches, he'd already have it in the bag.More >>
An Oologah baseball coach is one of the best video game players in the world right now.More >>
The Cowboys kept pace with a close road victory over the weekend and another tough road trip is next.More >>
