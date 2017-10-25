OSDH To Eliminate 250 Positions - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSDH To Eliminate 250 Positions

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department Of Health will eliminate approximately 250 positions due to lack of funding. This, is in addition to furloughs that will begin next week.

OSDH originally planned to prepare a Voluntary Out Benefit Offer to reduce staffing levels statewide. But due to additional budget needs, OSDH decided on following through with a Reduction in Force (RIF), eliminating about 12-percent of its workforce.

OSDH says service areas have been evaluated and positions affected will include both county and central office employees.

The agency says this process will take some time and all employees affected will be notified before the scheduling of RIF separations begin. 

