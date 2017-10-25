GOP-Sponsored Budget Plan Fails In Okla. Legislature - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

GOP-Sponsored Budget Plan Fails In Okla. Legislature

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The GOP-sponsored budget plan proposed by Gov. Mary Fallin has officially failed in the state House by a vote of 54-44. It required 75 percent approval to pass.

After heated questioning and debate, the vote ended earlier Wednesday with a tally of 54 yays and 43 nays, far short of the 76 yays needed to pass. Initially, the vote was to be left open until midnight to allow legislators the opportunity to change their minds.

Following the failure, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, held a fiery, impromptu press conference in the House media room, in which he lambasted House Democrats for not approving the package.

The Speaker was followed by an equally intense rebuttal from Rep. Cory Williams, D-Stillwater. Democrats have stood their ground on denying any budget that does not include an increase of the gross production tax on oil and natural gas.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
