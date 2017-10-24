Russell Westbrook Loves Life As A Dad

A new video went viral and shows Oklahoma City Thunder star, Russell Westbrook, singing a beloved nursery rhyme to his 5-month-old son, Noah.

Westbrook and wife, Nina, became first-time parents to baby Noah on May 16 and it appears that fatherhood comes naturally to the basketball star.

“Family is the most important thing in my life, and I take that very, very seriously. I take time to embrace the moments," Westbrook said during a press conference in September.