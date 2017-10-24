Russell Westbrook Loves Life As A Dad - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Russell Westbrook Loves Life As A Dad

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK -

A new video went viral and shows Oklahoma City Thunder star, Russell Westbrook, singing a beloved nursery rhyme to his 5-month-old son, Noah. 

Westbrook and wife, Nina, became first-time parents to baby Noah on May 16 and it appears that fatherhood comes naturally to the basketball star. 

“Family is the most important thing in my life, and I take that very, very seriously. I take time to embrace the moments," Westbrook said during a press conference in September.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
