Mental Health Advocates To Rally At State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Mental health advocates plan on rallying Tuesday at the state Capitol to protest possible cuts to mental health.

Thousands are expected to join "The Fix our Funding" rally.

Organizers say everyone is welcome and should attend since mental health needs could impact anyone at any point. 

Tuesday's rally is in response to plans by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to end all state-funded outpatient services due to severe budget cuts totaling $75 million dollars, or more than 20 percent of the agencies overall budget.

If an alternative solution isn't reached by December, their plans to cut programs would go into effect the first week of November.

With more than 950,000 Oklahomans struggling with mental illness the cuts will impact 1 in 4 residents.

Tuesday's rally will take place at 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Capitol building.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear red or green in support of substance abuse and mental health awareness. 

