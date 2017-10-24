City Council To Discuss Changing Name Of Norman Street - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

City Council To Discuss Changing Name Of Norman Street

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A street in Norman will be the focus of a city council discussion.

It's named after former OU professor and KKK leader Edwin DeBarr.

Now, some want it changed.

While some council members have expressed the desire to change the name of the street, as policy guidelines stand now, residents residing on that street would also have to be on board. 

The current renaming policy mandates that at least 75 percent of property owners on the street in question sign a petition supporting the street name change.

So far, efforts have only garnered about 50 percent.

While the the proposed resolution is only to review and discuss renaming guidelines, City Council member Breea Clark has previously proposed renaming the street after OU professor and civil rights activist George Henderson.

If passed, will be put on the agenda for the City Council oversight committee's November meeting.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
