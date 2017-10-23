Boo Berries - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boo Berries

Boo Berries

  • 1 pint strawberries, washed and dried
  • 1 package Wilton candy melts, white
  • 2-4 tablespoon vegetable or coconut oil
  • 1 package Wilton candy melts, black
  1. Melt the black and white candy melts in separate containers.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Once the white candy melts are melted, add oil to thin slightly.
  4. Dip each of the strawberries in the white chocolate and set on the parchment paper.
  5. Continue till all of the berries are dipped.
  6. Place them in the refrigerator so the chocolate can set up.
  7. Melt the black candy melts in the microwave and stir till smooth.
  8. Add oil to thin.
  9. Pour half of the black melted chocolate into a Ziploc bag and then snip the ends.
  10. Add eyes and a scary mouth to the berries and return to the fridge to they can set up.
  11. Serve to your favorite monsters!

