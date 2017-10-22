OCPD Search For Suspect Involved In Stabbing In NW OKC

Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing outside an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, Sunday night.

Authorities arrived at the scene near NW 63rd & Meridian around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The name of the apartment complex at the scene of the crime has not been released. According to police, one male victim is in stable condition.

Officials said the suspect was able to gain access into a second story apartment and fled the scene after jumping from a window. Police describe the suspect as a black male.

