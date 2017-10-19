WATCH: Outrageous Police Chase In LA Captivates OK Audience - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Outrageous Police Chase In LA Captivates OK Audience

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Footage from the KCBS chopper.

A wild police chase in and around the Los Angeles suburbs found a captivated audience right here in Oklahoma.

News 9’s LA affiliate, KCBS, followed overhead as an alleged car thief led authorities on a reckless, high-speed pursuit that often crossed into oncoming traffic, crossed over medians and sidewalks, and caused minor collisions with at least one other vehicle.

Watch the chase below: 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
