Easy Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

Easy Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

  • 1 (8-ounce package) marshmallows
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 8 cups popped popcorn
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  1. In a large sauce pan melt the marshmallows and butter till they are smooth and combined.
  2. Remove from the heat (you can add colors at this point for colored popcorn balls) and pour the marshmallow cream over the top of the popped popcorn.
  3. Stir to together making sure the popcorn is thoroughly covered with the melted marshmallow cream.
  4. Spray your hands with nonstick cooking spray and carefully form balls out of the popcorn.
  5. Make sure and press together tightly so they stay together.
  6. Set the popcorn balls on a parchment lined baking sheet and allow to cool for at least an hour before wrapping each of the popcorn balls in plastic wrap.
  7. Store popcorn balls in a Ziploc bag to ensure they stay fresh.

