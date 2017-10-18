Ford Recalling Appx. 1.3 Million Vehicles For Possible Door Issu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ford Recalling Appx. 1.3 Million Vehicles For Possible Door Issue

By Associated Press

Ford is recalling about 1.3 million 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty vehicles in North America because of potential door problems.

The company said Wednesday that in some vehicles a frozen door latch or bent or kinked actuation cable may cause a door to not open or close. If consumers are able to open and close such doors, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage, increasing the risk for a possible injury.

Ford said it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The company’s dealers will install water shields over door latches and inspect and repair door latch actuation cables if necessary free of charge to customers.

