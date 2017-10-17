'All Clear' Given At INTEGRIS Hospital After Suspicious Substance Investigation

The “all clear” has been given after a suspicious substance was reported to have been found on an envelope at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center.

Authorities tell News 9 that workers contacted Hazmat after a white powdery substance was found on an envelope in the medical records office of the physicians building. That substance has since been deemed “non-hazardous”.

Four employees were evacuated, but police say no patients needed to be moved.

A similar incident occurred at the building on Friday, Oct. 6. Investigators did not identify any possible suspects in the previous incident.