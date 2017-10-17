Sheriff's Office: Suspicious Vehicle Spotted Near Bus Stops In L - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sheriff's Office: Suspicious Vehicle Spotted Near Bus Stops In Logan Co.

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A warning for parents and students from the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are telling people to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van traveling near bus stops.

The subjects in this case are described as two white males traveling in a white panel van in southern Logan County.

Deputies say the van is reported to be lurking near bus stop in the early morning and afternoon, right around pick up and drop off times.

The sheriff's office is asking If you happen to see this van, to contact their office so they can get a deputy sent to the area. 

Logan County law enforcement said identifying the males in the van is now a priority.

Deputies are also asking the public to please report any suspicious activity around bus stops.

