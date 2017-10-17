Two Killed In Head On Collision On County Road In Nowata

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that Matthew Ray, 41, of Chanute, Kansas, and Barbara Stewart, 37, of Nowata, died Monday evening when their cars collided on US 169 near County Road 17.

Troopers said one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 169 around 9:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the car crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided head on into another vehicle.

Both Ray and Stewart were pinned in their cars for at least half an hour and were pronounced dead due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.