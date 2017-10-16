Energy Clinches Sixth-Seed With Win In Regular Season Finale

Jose Angulo scored in his fourth straight game, and Miguel Gonzalez and Wojciech Wojcik each added a goal as OKC Energy FC closed out its 2017 USL regular season schedule with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC 2 Sunday at Taft Stadium, clinching the sixth seed in the upcoming USL Playoffs.

Prior to the match, Energy FC welcomed 2017 America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer to Taft Stadium, where the 13-year-old closed the pregame ceremonies with a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

OKC got on the board in the 43rd minute when Angulo sent a well-timed pass to a streaking Wojcik, who snuck around Seattle keeper Tyler Miller and deposit a shot for a 1-0 Energy FC lead.

Just more than six minute later, Angulo found Miguel Gonzalez at the top of the Seattle box, where Gonzalez took the ball and fired a shot from near the penalty spot that skidded past Miller. Angulo finished the match with two assists.

In the 55th minute, Angulo tallied what was his seventh goal in the last four games, taking a long feed from Jose Barril near the upper-right corner of the Seattle box and blasting a shot past an outstretched Miller. The goal was Angulo’s 11th since joining Energy FC in early July.



Seattle closed the gap to 3-1 in the 84th minute when Shandon Hopeau took a shot from just outside the Energy FC box that sailed into the upper-right corner.

Energy FC goalkeeper C.J. Cochran recorded his fourth straight win since taking over for the injured Cody Laurendi on Sept. 23.

The win gave OKC a franchise high for regular season wins, with the club’s final record registering at 14-11-7. Seattle finished at 9-19-4.

OKC next heads to the 2017 USL Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. The club’s first test will be a quarterfinals match against the third seed Reno 1868 FC on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. The teams most recently faced off on Sept. 20 in Reno, where 1868 FC downed Energy FC 3-0.