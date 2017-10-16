Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10/16/17 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10/16/17

This week on the Blitz John Holcomb and Dean Blevins discuss a variety of topics including how OU and OSU defeated rivalry teams over the weekend and how they predict the OKC Thunder will play this upcoming season. 

  AP Top 25: Sooners, Cowboys Back In Top 10

    AP Top 25: Sooners, Cowboys Back In Top 10

    Oklahoma junior tight end runs for a touchdown to ruin the entire next week for Texas and their fans. (AP photo)

    A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

    A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

