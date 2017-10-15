Powerful Storm Rocks Metro Overnight

It's the calm after the storm this Sunday morning. Folks are assessing the damage after the powerful storm that left firefighters scrambling blew through with gusts of more than 60 mph Saturday night.

Oklahoma City Fire Major Derrick Kiel listed off just some of the calls they answered last night.

"Automatic alarms, power lines down, vehicle accidents because of slick hazardous roadways."

At the height of the storm, OG&E reported 12,000 customers in the metro without power. Among them, Karen Stice, who lives on the city’s southwest side. She had just gone to bed when the transformer behind her house blew.

"There was this big old flash," she said, "and boom! And we had no electricity." Stice probably won't have the juice back on for some time.

"We can't do it. Things in the refrigerator, everything will spoil. And that's my worst fear is everything spoiling. I've got a granddaughter that lives with me. It's important that she has what she needs." A good-hearted neighbor let her run a line into her home to keep the fridge running.

In Midwest City, Judy Werner was planning the funeral for her partner of 25 years when she heard a crash. A massive branch went right into the roof.

"We heard boards breaking," said Werner. "We looked out the window and saw the limb coming down through the (roof) and we came out here and the limb came from way up high. So, we thought it's going to take out the whole back roof."

As Werner was assessing the damage, she said the wires behind her house began arching.

"It was very scary."

OG&E is telling customers it could be up to 72 hours before power is fully restored. Right now, approximately 1,400 homes in the metro are without power.