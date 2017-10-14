Two Bethany Subway Restaurants Robbed At Gunpoint

Bethany Police are searching for an armed robber who held up two Subway restaurants Saturday.

The first happened shortly after noon at 39th Expressway and Council Road. Police say the suspect held employees at gunpoint before forcing them into a freezer. They say a man matching the same description robbed another Subway two and a half miles away at NW 23rd Street and Rockwell Avenue later Saturday evening.

The heavyset light-skinned black man can be seen on surveillance video from the first robbery, but Lt. Angelo Orefice says employees could not make out any distinguishing features.

“The employees were shaken up,” he says, “so they really couldn’t tell if he was wearing glasses or, sort of, sunglasses, but he had a painter’s mask that covered most of his face up, and then he had a painter’s cap on.”

There were no customers inside at the time of the first robbery, and immediately upon walking in, the suspect headed straight to the back of the restaurant.

Lt. Orefice says of the employees, “They thought maybe he was going to use the restroom or something because that’s where the hallway is to the restrooms, and then he walked in an unlocked door that goes to the back."

There, the man found three unsuspecting workers who were preparing food.

“At that time,” says Lt. Orefice, "he ordered them up to the front by gunpoint and he had them open up the register and that’s when he stole the money."

When he had the cash, the suspect forced the employees into a freezer, locked them inside, and ran out a back door.

“Someone came in afterwards,” Orefice says. “Everyone was locked up in the back, so they didn’t know who was coming or going.”

By the time customers made the discovery and called 911, one of the captive workers had broken the lock to the freezer, allowing them to escape their icy cell before officers arrived.

Police say the suspect got away in a white, extended cab pickup truck, which they believe is a late 90s model GMC Sonoma or Chevy S10. If you recognize the suspect or his truck, or have any information about either robbery, contact Bethany Police.