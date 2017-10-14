Project31 Gala To Honor Breast Cancer Patients And Survivors - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Project31 Gala To Honor Breast Cancer Patients And Survivors

Oklahoma City based nonprofit, Project31 wants to extend the opportunity for women impacted by breast cancer to feel beautiful at their upcoming gala. 

The nonprofit was founded by Sarah and Steve McLean. Sarah is a breast cancer survivor herself. Sarah and her husband Steve speak to couples about the impact breast cancer can have on both a patient and their family. 

“While the medical community is focused on physical health and recovery, Steve and I wanted to do something to help patients and their families with the mental shift that happens with this diagnosis. We do that through counseling and support groups, not just for the patient, but for spouses and kids too. We’ve seen first-hand what this disease can do to a family.”

Breast cancer patients will have a chance to celebrate survival at the third annual Paint the Town Pink Gala, which is set for 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20 at the Chevy Bricktown Events Center. Breast cancer patients and survivors may attend the gala free of charge. 

For more information about the Pink Gala, visit here

