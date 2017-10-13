Purcell Police Find Explosives In Burglary Suspect’s Home

Investigators said a resident on a rural Purcell road came home to find a broken window and a man with a white bag on the run, Wednesday evening.

According to police, she fired shots in the air while someone else called 911 and multiple agencies arrived to help.

“They put up a perimeter around the soybean field that we knew the suspect had run into,” said Detective Sergeant Scott Stephens. “And not too much longer, one of the deputies located the suspect out there and the white bag he’d been carrying.”

In the bag, police said was a .22 caliber revolver, binoculars, zip ties, rope, and stolen items from the residence.

Authorities took 37-year-old felon Chadd Schultz into custody.

That evening, police searched Schultz’s residence and ran onto more stolen property, including an ATV taken from another county.

They also found numerous firearms and ammunition in his home. When they opened one of the cases, Detective Sergeant Scott Stephens said investigators found military grade mortars and hand grenades. He said one of them was live.

“It’s not something we run across on an ordinary basis,” Detective Sgt. Stephens told News 9.

Experts with the Norman Police Department Bomb Unit showed up to safely remove the explosives and detonate them under controlled conditions.

And Schultz, who has been in trouble with the law before, is back behind bars on a new list of charges

Detective Sgt. Stephens said they don't know where the suspect got the explosives or why he had them. The ATF is investigating.