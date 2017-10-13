Red Dirt Diaries: Red Road History - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Red Dirt Diaries: Red Road History

Oklahoma history is being unearthed due to a construction project along Kelly Avenue in NE OKC.

Crews are widening the road north of Hefner Rd and have uncovered original red bricks from Route 66 in the process.

The “Mother Road” as its nicknamed goes from Chicago to Los Angeles and opened in 1926.

Tony Emig noticed the bricks while waiting in traffic.

“I was looking at the area where they were doing the construction and eating up the old road and noticed there’s a layer of bricks underneath there. It dawned on me, holly cow those are Route 66 bricks,” says Emig, who safely park his car and grabbed three of the heavy bricks.

Emig told the Route 66 Museum in Clinton about his discovery.

Folks at the Museum told Emig they’re working with the Oklahoma Historical Society and are saving some of the bricks to go on display.

