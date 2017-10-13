Closing Arguments Expected To Begin Friday In Palma Murder Trial

Closing arguments will likely be held Friday in the murder trial against Anthony Palma.

He's accused in the 20-year-old disappearance of 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield.

During day three of testimony, analysts explained how DNA testing has changed since Kirsten Hatfield disappeared in 1997.

The last witness called to testify was the Midwest City detective who re-opened the Kirsten Hatfield cold case.

He said DNA testing done from the Hatfield evidence in the '90s created a DNA profile of an unknown person.

The case went cold until 2015, when OSBI was asked to retest the evidence, creating a new DNA profile.

That OSBI DNA analyst took the stand and testified she tested the little girl's bloody panties that were found in her backyard, blood scrapings taken from the girl's window and the window sill.

She told jurors the DNA profile developed from the blood matched Palma's profile.

The defense is not expected to call any witnesses.