Jeffrey Carroll Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By OSU Athletics
STILLWATER -

The Big 12 Conference's highest returning scorer, Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll, was one of three players unanimously named by the league's coaches to the five-man Preseason All-Big 12 Basketball Team.

Carroll was a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) First Team All-District selection and a Second-Team All-Big 12 honoree following a remarkable 2016-17 season that saw him raise his scoring average from 8.2 points as a sophomore to 17.5 points as a junior, which is the second-biggest jump in Cowboy basketball history and the second largest jump by a power conference player last year.

The Rowlett, Texas native ranked third in the league with a 44.4 (59-of-133) percent clip from 3-point, and also ranked eighth in the Big 12 with a rebounding average of 6.6 per game. Only three other players in league history ranked among the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and 3-point percentage in the same season; Georges Niang (ISU, 2015-16), Jordan Hamilton (Texas, 2010-11) and Kevin Durant (Texas, 2006-07).

Carroll entered the 2016-17 season with a career high scoring game of 18 points, but tied or topped that mark 20 times. In fact, he tied Jawun Evans for the team lead with 15 20-point performances last year.

Carroll and the Cowboys tip off the 2017-18 season at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Nov. 10 against Pepperdine.

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Devonte' Graham, Kansas* – G, 6-2, 185, Sr., Raleigh, N.C./Brewster Academy [N.H.]
Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State* - G/F,  6-6,  220,  Sr., Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett
Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU – F, 6-11, 230, Sr., Prievidza, Slovakia/Canarias Academy
Zach Smith, Texas Tech – F, 6-8, 220, Sr., Plano, Texas/Plano East
Jevon Carter, West Virginia* – G, 6-2, 205, Sr., Maywood, Ill./Proviso East

*Denotes unanimous selection

Honorable Mention
Manu Lecomte (Baylor), Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (Baylor), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Malik Newman (Kansas), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Mohamed Bamba (Texas), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech)

Preseason Player of the Year: Devonte' Graham, Kansas (G, 6-2, 185, Sr., Raleigh, N.C./Brester Academy [N.H.])

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Malik Newman, Kansas (G, 6-3, 190, So., Jackson, Miss./Callaway/Mississippi State)

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Mohamed Bamba, Texas (F, 6-11, 225, Harlem, N.Y./Westtown School[Pa.])

