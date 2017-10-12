Jeffrey Carroll Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll was a unanimous selection to the 2017-18 preseason All-Big 12 basketball team.More >>
Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll was a unanimous selection to the 2017-18 preseason All-Big 12 basketball team.More >>
Oklahoma State's head basketball coach spoke with the media for the first time since his assistant coach, Lamont Evans, was indicted on federal charges.More >>
Oklahoma State's head basketball coach spoke with the media for the first time since his assistant coach, Lamont Evans, was indicted on federal charges.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll was a unanimous selection to the 2017-18 preseason All-Big 12 basketball team.More >>
Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll was a unanimous selection to the 2017-18 preseason All-Big 12 basketball team.More >>
As part of the investigation into recently fired Oklahoma State University assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans, a grand jury is now looking into the rest of the players and coaches.More >>
As part of the investigation into recently fired Oklahoma State University assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans, a grand jury is now looking into the rest of the players and coaches.More >>
On Monday, one of the leaders of the Oklahoma defense made a pretty strong statement. Senior linebacker Obo Okoronkwo said that at the heart of a lot of those missed tacked against Iowa State, there was a lack of effort.More >>
On Monday, one of the leaders of the Oklahoma defense made a pretty strong statement. Senior linebacker Obo Okoronkwo said that at the heart of a lot of those missed tacked against Iowa State, there was a lack of effort.More >>