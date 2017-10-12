Sens. James Lankford, Tim Scott Start 'Solution Sundays' Initiative

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, is teaming up with Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, to tackle race issue in our community.

Now is the time to have a national conversation about race, according to Lankford.

The first step is to take a step out of your comfort zone.

Lankford and Scott are asking people to use their differences to come together at the dinner table to engage each other and celebrate economic diversity.

Lankford said usually the "race" conversation pops up after during times of racial tension or more often when a law enforcement officer is involved in shooting a black male.

Both Lankford and Scott are encouraging people to invite families of another race over for dinner on Sundays to actually have the conversation on race under your roof.

"I tell folks all the time, I think the only way we get all the issues on the table is if we get all our feet under the table," Lankford said.

A quick search of #SolutionSundays online showed that the movement is growing and gaining support from other legislators across the country.