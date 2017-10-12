Brother, Community Remember Colton Clark In Vigil - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Brother, Community Remember Colton Clark In Vigil

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

After disappearing more than a decade ago, a community came together Wednesday to celebrate the life of Colton Clark. 

Colton's accused killers were found guilty of his murder and for the abuse of both siblings.

Colton's brother TJ Sloan said he loved his brother and wanted to make sure he did everything in his power to put his killers and their abusers behind bars. 

The community spent the evening celebrating Colton's life with candles and balloons. For his brother TJ, it's been an emotional couple of weeks.

Just last week, he told jurors about his brother's last days alive.  He said while he and his brother suffered unspeakable crimes at the hands of their abusers, sadly they aren't alone. 

"I just want kids to know they aren't alone. I know that it feels that you are, that you have no power, control or voice, but there's (sic) millions of people who will help you if you can have enough courage to reach a hand out," Sloan said.

Colton was first reported missing in 2006 and his body has not been found.

The jury recommended life without parole for the murder charges against Rex and Rebecca Clark.

Formal sentencing is set for December 11.

