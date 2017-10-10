MAPS3 Streetcar Delivery Pushed To November

EMBARK unveiled the design and colors of what will be Oklahoma City’s Streetcar System.

The date for the first of seven streetcars to arrive in Oklahoma City has been pushed back.

Oklahoma City can expect to see the first streetcar to arrive from Pennsylvania by mid-November.

This is a few weeks later than what was expected but should coincide with the projected completion of the MAPS 3 Streetcar maintenance and storage garage just off 7th and Hudson.

After the initial push, the next five streetcars come once every few weeks.

The final car and testing should be ready by 2018.

Once completed, the streetcar system will link important districts around downtown Oklahoma City and run flush with the streets.

The project is budgeted at $131 million.

Streetcar service in the city is scheduled to begin in November of 2018