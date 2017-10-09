Texas Tech Student Shoots, Kills Campus Police Officer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Texas Tech Student Shoots, Kills Campus Police Officer

By Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas -

A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

During this time, Cook says the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

Daniels then fled on foot and was eventually captured by police around 9:35 p.m. Monday.

