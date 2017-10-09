Silver Alert Issued For Missing OKC Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Silver Alert Issued For Missing OKC Man

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Oklahoma City man, last seen driving away from a home on the southwest side of the metro, Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are on the lookout for 70-year-old Charles Stone. Investigators say Stone was last seen leaving a home in the 2200 block of Coburg Pl., a neighborhood located near SW 119th Street and S. Penn. Avenue, around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Stone drives a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Oklahoma license plate number DUQ828. No clothing description was released

According to police, Stone is showing signs of dementia, and has a heart condition and high blood pressure. They also say he left his home without his medication.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Authorities believe he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
