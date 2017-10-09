OKC Police To Hold Active Shooter/Workplace Violence Presentatio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Police To Hold Active Shooter/Workplace Violence Presentation

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department is inviting the community to a presentation on how to prepare for an active shooter and/or workplace violence incident.

The presentation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Library, 5600 NW 122 Street. 

The department said the objectives of the presentation is: 

  • To understand and recognize potential threats
  • To know how to respond to threats
  • To know what to expect when first responders arrive
  • To know the consequences of an active threat incident

Active shooter and workplace violence incidents are in the forefront of residents' minds after the Moore beheading trial and the Las Vegas shooting. This event was planned before the Las Vegas shooting. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.