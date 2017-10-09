OKC Police To Hold Active Shooter/Workplace Violence Presentation

The Oklahoma City Police Department is inviting the community to a presentation on how to prepare for an active shooter and/or workplace violence incident.

The presentation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Library, 5600 NW 122 Street.

The department said the objectives of the presentation is:

To understand and recognize potential threats

To know how to respond to threats

To know what to expect when first responders arrive

To know the consequences of an active threat incident

Active shooter and workplace violence incidents are in the forefront of residents' minds after the Moore beheading trial and the Las Vegas shooting. This event was planned before the Las Vegas shooting.