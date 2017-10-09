Survey Shows Teachers Earn More After Leaving Oklahoma

A new study finds that teachers who have left Oklahoma earn about $19,000 more compared to teachers in other states.

According to a study by the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma teachers left due to lack of pay, lack of respect and feelings of hopelessness.

According to the Tulsa World, more than 250 former Oklahoma teachers responded to the online survey.

The survey, conducted by associate professor Theresa Cullen in the OU College of Education found about 133 teachers who left Oklahoma went to Texas, and 52 more went to another neighboring state.

About 48 percent that filled out the survey have a master's degree, which would make them among the most educated, and potentially highest earning, Oklahoma teachers.

According to Cullen, those top educators are being replaced with emergency certified teachers -- teachers who have no training in education.