Colin Kaepernick Says He'll Stand During National Anthem To Play In NFL

By CBS News

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he'll stand for the national anthem if he's given another chance to play in the NFL.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Kaepernick says his full focus is on being an NFL quarterback. La Canfora said Sunday on "The NFL Today" that he met with Kaepernick on Saturday and the 28-year-old told him he's been working out in New Jersey hoping another NFL team will sign him.

"He's just looking for an opportunity. He understands that there's controversy and things that come with him, but as a football player, he's hoping to be judged in that manner, and I'm convinced, I saw video of his workouts, he's putting that into effect," La Canfora said Sunday afternoon.

In 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in an effort to bring awareness to racial injustice. After the regular season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers when it appeared he would be released.

La Canfora said the quarterback hasn't spoken publicly because he doesn't want to become a distraction and wants to let his football workouts do the talking. Kaepernick's agent has engaged with all 32 NFL teams in the hopes to strike a deal to get him back on the gridiron.

"Colin told me explicitly, 'I'll go anywhere to work out for a team -- it could be done in private -- just have an evaluator look at me and see if they think I'm a football player," La Canfora said.

  • Arkansas Church Named For Martyred Oklahoma Priest

    A small Arkansas church has been named in honor of a martyred priest from Oklahoma.

  • Man's Body Recovered From Pond Near Tecumseh

    Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Tecumseh Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911, saying a man walked into a pond near Highland and Stevens and never came back out. Deputies tell us people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out. The OHP dive team will help out tomorrow morning.

