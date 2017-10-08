Colin Kaepernick Says He'll Stand During National Anthem To Play In NFL

A small Arkansas church has been named in honor of a martyred priest from Oklahoma.More >>
A small Arkansas church has been named in honor of a martyred priest from Oklahoma.More >>
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Tecumseh Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911, saying a man walked into a pond near Highland and Stevens and never came back out. Deputies tell us people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out. The OHP dive team will help out tomorrow morning.More >>
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Tecumseh Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911, saying a man walked into a pond near Highland and Stevens and never came back out. Deputies tell us people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out. The OHP dive team will help out tomorrow morning.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.