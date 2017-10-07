Drowning Reported In Pond Near Tecumseh - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Drowning Reported In Pond Near Tecumseh

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Tecumseh Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911, saying a man walked into a pond near Highland and Stevens and never came back out.

Deputies tell us people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out.

The OHP dive team will help out tomorrow morning.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Drowning Reported In Pond Near Tecumseh

    Drowning Reported In Pond Near Tecumseh

    Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Tecumseh Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911, saying a man walked into a pond near Highland and Stevens and never came back out. Deputies tell us people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out. The OHP dive team will help out tomorrow morning.More >>
    Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Tecumseh Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911, saying a man walked into a pond near Highland and Stevens and never came back out. Deputies tell us people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out. The OHP dive team will help out tomorrow morning.More >>

  • Rep. Steve Russell Seeking Solutions To Prevent Mass Shootings

    Rep. Steve Russell Seeking Solutions To Prevent Mass Shootings

    The mass shooting Las Vegas has renewed the debate over gun control. Conservative Rep. Steve Russell (R-Oklahoma) tells News 9 he is not opposed to some sort of law change, but he and local gun enthusiasts support a measure targeting people rather than guns.

    More >>

    The mass shooting Las Vegas has renewed the debate over gun control. Conservative Rep. Steve Russell (R-Oklahoma) tells News 9 he is not opposed to some sort of law change, but he and local gun enthusiasts support a measure targeting people rather than guns.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.