Husband Of Animal Park Operator Joe Exotic Dies In Shooting

A man is dead following a shooting at G.W. Animal Park in Wynnewood, Friday afternoon.

According to the Garvin County Undersheriff, officers responded to the shooting around 12:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they located the deceased male.

The medical examiner is on the scene.

Though names are not being released by the police, the man who died is reportedly Joseph Maldonado’s, also known as “Joe Exotic”, husband.

An investigation is underway.

