OU Basketball Rallying Sooner Fans For Intro Video

Freshman running back Trey Sermon was preaching to the choir on Saturday, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 49-41 win against Baylor.More >>
Oklahoma State's head basketball coach spoke with the media for the first time since his assistant coach, Lamont Evans, was indicted on federal charges.More >>
Oklahoma State wrestling redshirt sophomore Nick Piccininni will wrestle defending NCAA Champion Darian Cruz of Lehigh in the 125-pound match at the 52nd annual National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
Wes Welker is getting his own profile from NFL Films this Friday.More >>
