OU Basketball Rallying Sooner Fans For Intro Video

The OU men's basketball team will film its 2017-18 intro video on Campus Corner on Monday, Oct. 16, and is inviting Sooner fans be a part of the experience.

The Sooners will create a temporary outdoor court in the parking lot at the corner of White Street and Asp Avenue to shoot a streetball-style video with fans, OU students and spirit squad members lining the sidelines. The shoot will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. and is open to all fans.

The free event gives Sooner Nation a chance to be a part of this season’s intro video and interact with the team, who will be signing autographs and performing drills throughout the evening. The night will also include a DJ, giveaways and appearances by OU mascots.

Oklahoma opened preseason practice earlier this week as it prepares for the 2017-18 season. The Sooners host East Central in an exhibition contest on Nov. 8 before beginning the regular season against Nebraska-Omaha on Nov. 12.

OU’s practices are open to the public and fans are always encouraged to attend and meet the team.