OU Basketball Rallying Sooner Fans For Intro Video - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Basketball Rallying Sooner Fans For Intro Video

Posted: Updated:
By OU Athletics
Norman -

The OU men's basketball team will film its 2017-18 intro video on Campus Corner on Monday, Oct. 16, and is inviting Sooner fans be a part of the experience.

The Sooners will create a temporary outdoor court in the parking lot at the corner of White Street and Asp Avenue to shoot a streetball-style video with fans, OU students and spirit squad members lining the sidelines. The shoot will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. and is open to all fans.

The free event gives Sooner Nation a chance to be a part of this season’s intro video and interact with the team, who will be signing autographs and performing drills throughout the evening. The night will also include a DJ, giveaways and appearances by OU mascots.

Oklahoma opened preseason practice earlier this week as it prepares for the 2017-18 season. The Sooners host East Central in an exhibition contest on Nov. 8 before beginning the regular season against Nebraska-Omaha on Nov. 12.

OU’s practices are open to the public and fans are always encouraged to attend and meet the team.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.