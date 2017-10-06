9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Oct. 6 – Oct. 8)

A nice, pleasant weekend is shaping up, with warmer-than-normal temperatures holding the normal fall weather at bay.

It will be near-perfect weather to get outside and head to the 2017 Oklahoma Regatta Festival, which kicked off Thursday night in the Boathouse District. The four-day event features kayaking, rowing, dragon boat races and whitewater rafting. There will also be food trucks, beer gardens and plenty of space to watch all of the weekend’s events.

The 52nd Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival is taking place this Saturday in Yukon. The event, always held on the first Saturday in October, attracts thousands of people and celebrates the Czech culture with food, music, dancing, traditional costumes and imported merchandise.

If you’re in Edmond, Friday night, you might want to swing by Edfest at the Farmers Market Pavilion. In its third year, this event showcases local food, music and brewers, and all of the proceeds goes to support Edmond Mobile Meals.

Also this weekend is the Paseo Arts District First Friday, with food trucks, live music and, of course, art. October is Pets on the Paseo, so feel free to bring your four-legged friends along too.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

14th Annual ARTonTAP – Oklahoma City Art Museum, 415 Couch Dr., from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Spooks, Spirits & Scoundrels Tour – Destination Oklahoma, 3421 N. Walnut Ave., OKC – Tour starts at 7 p.m.

Camp Fired UP: Family Fun & Outdoor Movie Night – Camp DaKaNi, 3309 E. Hefner Rd., OKC – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday:

Industry Flea – Midtown, 399 NW 10th St., OKC – From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Repticon Oklahoma – State Fair Park, 3100 General Pershing Blvd., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stockyards Stampede – Stockyard City, 1307 S. Agnew Ave., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday:

OKC Thunder vs Melbourne United – Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave. – Tipoff at 2 p.m.

OKC Energy vs Swope Park Rangers – Taft Stadium, 2631 N. May Ave., OKC – Doors open at 4 p.m.

Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – Stars & Stripes Park, 3701 S. Lake Hefner Dr., OKC – Race day registration starts at 7 a.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.