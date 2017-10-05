OKC, Norman Police Seeking Serial Apartment Burglar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC, Norman Police Seeking Serial Apartment Burglar

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Victims of a brazen apartment burglar hope surveillance video and the suspect’s large neck tattoo lead to his swift arrest.

On September 14, a camera set up by tenant Sadie Geiger's fiancé in their second-floor apartment recorded a man breaking in, stealing televisions and other electronics.

“I’m extremely upset,” she said Thursday afternoon. "I feel violated."

However, Wednesday night, Sadie was contacted via Facebook by Makennah Herz. Herz had seen surveillance video Geiger posted of the burglary. Herz recognized the suspect because Herz says it was the same guy who burglarized her and her boyfriend’s apartment Monday afternoon in Norman. They are missing two televisions, other electronics, and cash. The burglar gained entry in their first-floor apartment by using a pry bar to open their front door.

“We want to find him,” she said.

What should make the suspect much easier to identify is a large tattoo on the left side of his neck. His face and that tattoo are very clear in both surveillance videos.

Police in Oklahoma City and Norman are investigating.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.