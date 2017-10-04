Norman Police Warns Citizens Of Suspicious Van Around Town - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Norman Police Warns Citizens Of Suspicious Van Around Town

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman Police are investigating reports of a suspicious van in a neighborhood on the city's east side. 

Witnesses called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday to report a cream-colored van, with a Wisconsin license plate, trailing a female college student near 12th Avenue S.E. and Lindsey. Joyce La Mere, and her daughter, Shelley, say they intervened in an attempt to scare off the driver who they noticed was coasting behind the student as she walked down the street. 

"I pulled up and rolled down the window and asked what is wrong," 

La Mere says the student told her the van had been following her for some time. La Mere's daughter snapped a picture of the van and called Norman Police. They gave investigators the picture but also made their own attempt to generate leads. 

In a Facebook post, they warned of the potential danger and it's gone viral. At last check, the post had more than 1,000 comments and nearly 9,000 shares. Some have speculated it's a fake story because the account for La Mere's daughter, Shelley, is registered in Texas, However, they explained she'd been in Norman visiting her mother at the time of the incident. 

Norman Police say they are taking the incident seriously. Investigators ran the Wisconsin plate but say they still need leads. 

"At this point," police spokesperson Sarah Jensen explained. "we are really asking people if they know anything about this van, if they know of its whereabouts, if they know who owns the van, to contact the Norman Police Department. We want to gain some insight into exactly what they were doing in the neighborhood." 

Norman Police also posted the picture to its Facebook page. The license plate had been blurred per department policy.

"We are trying to determine a motive," Jensen explained. 

La Mere is hopeful that happens sooner than later. 

"It was scary. It was sickening to think what might've happened if we hadn't stopped."

  • NewsMore>>

  • Norman Police Warns Citizens Of Suspicious Van Around Town

    Norman Police Warns Citizens Of Suspicious Van Around Town

    Norman Police are investigating reports of a suspicious van in a neighborhood on the city's east side.  Witnesses called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday to report a cream-colored van, with a Wisconsin license plate, trailing a female college student near 12th Avenue S.E. and Lindsey. Joyce La Mere, and her daughter, Shelley, say they intervened in an attempt to scare off the driver who they noticed was coasting behind the student as she walked down the street....More >>
    Norman Police are investigating reports of a suspicious van in a neighborhood on the city's east side.  Witnesses called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday to report a cream-colored van, with a Wisconsin license plate, trailing a female college student near 12th Avenue S.E. and Lindsey. Joyce La Mere, and her daughter, Shelley, say they intervened in an attempt to scare off the driver who they noticed was coasting behind the student as she walked down the street....More >>

  • Oklahoma Counselors Help Las Vegas Shooting Survivors

    Oklahoma Counselors Help Las Vegas Shooting Survivors

    In the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Oklahomans are volunteering to help witnesses and victims cope. Oklahoma City resident Kathy Karmid is a licensed professional counselor. She had been registered for the National Association of Forensic Counselors conference in Las Vegas for months. She arrived the morning of October 1 and checked into her hotel in the downtown area. That night, gunfire erupted on the other side of town. Karmid said she spent five hours at the Mandalay Ba...More >>
    In the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Oklahomans are volunteering to help witnesses and victims cope. Oklahoma City resident Kathy Karmid is a licensed professional counselor. She had been registered for the National Association of Forensic Counselors conference in Las Vegas for months. She arrived the morning of October 1 and checked into her hotel in the downtown area. That night, gunfire erupted on the other side of town. Karmid said she spent five hours at the Mandalay Ba...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.