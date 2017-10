Police are investigating following a shooting at a metro liquor store that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were responding to a disturbance call in the area of 6700 N. Meridian, near Pancho’s Liquortown. Upon arrival, one male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred during a drug deal.

The suspect was located and arrested in the same area.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.