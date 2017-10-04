Missing And Endangered Norman Man Found Safe

According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The Norman Police Department confirmed that Travis Lee Cagle, 25, was found safe early Thursday morning.

Norman police asked the public for help in searching for Cagle on Wednesday night after he went missing around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 2.

On Thursday, October 5 around 3 a.m. Norman police said they found Cagle.