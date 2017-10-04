Clark Trial Expected To Continue Into Next Week

Testimony continued Wednesday in the Rex and Rebecca Clark murder trial. The couple in on trial in the death of their 9-year-old adopted son Colton Clark.

Rex and Rebecca Clark are now facing a judge and jury more than 11 years after authorities realized nine-year-old Colton Clark was missing. Wednesday morning Rex's biological sister Cheryl Burk said she was scared to face her brother in the courtroom but told the jury she was worried about the boys living with Rex and Rebecca. She also said Rex sometimes used the past-tense referring to Colton.

A Oklahoma Department of Human Services worker testified she went to the house twice in April of 2006 to investigate reports of abuse but both times Colton wasn't there. Rex and Rebecca reported Colton missing after those visits.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent who was called to the house to investigate Colton's disappearance told jurors although Rex and Rebecca were never ruled out as suspects, the case went cold until 2015. That’s when Colton's brother Homer went to authorities. Homer told the agent Colton had been missing for at least a month before Rex and Rebecca notified police. That agent says Homer also told him both he and Colten were beaten the night Colten disappeared and he woke up the next morning to find his brother gone.

“It’s hard,” said Marika O’Dell who has been in the courtroom every day since the trial began. "It’s hard to hear what they went through."

Wednesday’s testimony comes one day after Homer took the stand.

“It’s was very heart wrenching to hear what he went through as a child and now as an adult,” said O’Dell. “Having to relive all those past events and just see him share his heart with us. That was tough. That was tough but I hope justice will prevail.”

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The district attorney says he hopes to wrap up the state's case on Thursday.