3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Major County

An earthquake was recorded, Wednesday afternoon, in rural Major County.

The 3.5 magnitude temblor struck just after 5 p.m., 2.5 miles to the south of the unincorporated community of Togo, Oklahoma, or about 96 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of about two and a half miles.

There have been or reports of damage or injuries associated with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.