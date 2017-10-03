More Than 2 Pounds Of Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Del - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

More Than 2 Pounds Of Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Del City

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Teresa Watson mug shot. Teresa Watson mug shot.
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

A routine traffic stop in Del City netted more than two pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and other paraphernalia related to the sale of drugs.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Teresa Watson on Sept. 27, after making a traffic stop for an improper lane change near SE 15th Street and Vickie Drive.

During the stop, officers say Watson was visibly shaking and acted extremely nervous. According to the report, a meth pipe was also visible in plain sight inside the vehicle.

A search of the car turned up 2.3 pounds of crystal meth, a handgun, four glass pipes with residue, three sets of digital scales and approximately $6,500 in cash.

Watson was later booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. She is charged with trafficking meth, driving under suspension, possession of drug proceeds, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

