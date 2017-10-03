OU Student Charged With Threatening Campus Corner Bar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Student Charged With Threatening Campus Corner Bar

By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A University of Oklahoma student has been charged with threatening to kill people inside a bar and restaurant adjacent to campus in the Campus Corner area.

Online court records show 19-year-old Dawson Don Rogers of Norman was charged Friday with planning, attempting or threatening bodily harm and with using a telecommunications device to harass.

No attorney is listed for Rogers and he did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email to an account listed in his name.

An affidavit alleges Rogers sent text messages on Sept. 24 threatening to kill everyone and himself at Seven47 restaurant and bar.

OU spokesman Rowdy Gilbert says the university is aware of the charges and has taken steps to maintain campus safety. Gilbert says he can't comment on an individual student, but OU's protocol is to temporarily suspend students "in situations like this."

