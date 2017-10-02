Domestic Fight Leads To Shooting In NE OKC

Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting in NE Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a domestic fight led to a shooting Monday night.

According to police, officers arrived to the scene in the area of 1241 NE 42 Street around 9 p.m. Police said a woman shot her boyfriend in the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

